On Friday, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League struck a deal to form Italy's next government. The two populist parties have promised fiscal expansion, a crackdown on immigration and a shift towards Russia in foreign policy.

The role of prime minister remains to be assigned. But whoever assumes the post, the emergence of League leader Matteo Salvini as the dominant force on the Italian right will be complete. As James Politi writes in a profile, Mr Salvini began his career as a northern Italian secessionist and vocal critic of central government. However, he owes his recent electoral success to attacks not on Rome but on Brussels.

His appeal, James argues, lies not only in his populist Euroscepticism, but in his ability to persuade disgruntled voters that he feels their pain — a skill honed during years spent as a talk-radio host.

Consultant cabal: The collapse earlier this year of the outsourcing company Carillion shone an unforgiving light on the lack of competition and conflicts of interest in an audit market dominated by the Big Four accountancy firms — EY, Deloitte, KPMG and PwC. As John Plender argues, the episode also revealed the extent to which the vital function of statutory audit has been undervalued by sprawling companies chasing lucrative consulting fees.

The truth about menopause: Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent's description of the UK economy as "menopausal" was not just offensive, writes Helen Barrett, it was inaccurate — at least where the modern labour market is concerned. Women are set to work longer and more productively.

Market mania: During the easy money years that followed the 2008 financial crisis, emerging markets have gorged themselves on international capital. But, notes James Kynge, there are signs that the party might be about to stop. The question is whether a rising China, awash in foreign-exchange reserves, will ride to the rescue.

What you've been saying

Big opportunity to shake up corporate governance — letter from Bob Garratt

We need to create a national Corporate Governance Reporting Council far beyond the thrall of the current Financial Reporting Council. Corporate governance is so much more than accounting as it focuses on the board, ensuring that all aspects of the continuing health of a business are balanced.

Comment from Sachiniko on Bread-makers, Brexit and the power of the least-bad option

Let’s not forget that during the referendum campaign Norway, Switzerland and Single Market were all touted by the Brexit brigade as alternative options that might be preferable to remaining in the EU. Refusing to consider them now is rather like the shop’s sales rep telling you that actually the standard model of bread-maker on display is out of stock and that therefore you have no choice but to purchase the expensive one.

A sector rigged in favour of producers is unhealthy — letter from Stephen Black

Maybe artificial intelligence can improve productivity. But the US’s expensive healthcare is more a product of a market rigged in favour of producers not patients than a lack of productivity.

