Magnus Carlsen will seek to enhance his already legendary reputation when the 28-year-old world champion competes in Scotland this weekend. All his six games will be viewable free and live online.

The occasion is an invitation event, the Lindores Abbey Stars, staged at the historic Lindores Abbey distillery in Newburgh, Fife, which will issue a limited edition of its Aqua Vitae spirit to mark the occasion.

Carlsen’s opponents in a double-round one-hour rapidplay will be India’s ex-world champion Vishy Anand and China’s current world No3 Ding Liren. The fourth player is not yet named but is expected to be Russia’s 2016 world title challenger Sergey Karjakin. Games start at 1.30 pm BST both days, and can be viewed online at chess24.com.

The Lindores Abbey Stars will be rated by Fide, the global chess body. Carlsen set a new record 2903 rating for rapid chess earlier this month, 58 points ahead of the US champion Hikaru Nakamura, and will be ambitious to improve it further.

The Norwegian is showing himself as a very active world champion, to the delight of chess fans everywhere. Following his trip to Scotland, he will compete in two tough classical events, Altibox Norway in Stavanger starting June 3 and Zagreb, Croatia, beginning June 24.

2316

Gata Kamsky v Garry Kasparov, New York 1994. Kasparov (Black) found the first move of a two-move winning sequence, but his second was inaccurate. Can you do better?

Click here for solution