UK retail sales beat expectations

UK retail sales volumes grew faster than expected during July as higher spending on food outweighed falls in all other categories of expenditure.

Data released on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics show retail sales rose 0.3 per cent month-on-month, taking into account the effect of inflation, above analysts’ forecast of a 0.2 per cent increase. This was a slower pace of growth than in June, when volumes grew at a monthly rate of 0.6 per cent.

Retail sales have become a key indicator of the health of the UK economy as many economists believe that as the fall in the pound feeds through into higher consumer prices, shoppers will cut back on the spending that has powered growth recently.

“The underlying trend at the beginning of 2017 showed a relatively subdued picture in retail sales,” said Ole Black, ONS senior statistician. “Strong food sales have been responsible for the [July] growth . . . as all other main sectors have shown a decrease.”

Average prices in “predominantly food stores” rose at a monthly rate of 1 per cent in July, 2.8 per cent higher than in July the previous year.

“The UK consumer is nervous,” said Jeremy Cook, chief economist at WorldFirst. “Higher costs and slowing pay rises has limited the Brits’ typical exuberance for all things retail.

“While this week’s inflation and wage data may be enough to show that the worst of the pain is coming to an end, consumers remain wary about spending money that they do not have. Prices may be falling but shoppers do not seem tempted,” he said.

Average store prices fell 0.8 per cent during the month, following declines of 0.2 per cent the previous month. This suggests either that cost pressures have lessened on shops after a period of increasing prices or companies are absorbing some of these costs within their margins.