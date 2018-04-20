Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

© Jayanta Dey/Reuters

Waiting for a cue A devotee, dressed as Hindu god Shiva, looks out from a window as he waits to perform during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Agartala, India

© Patrick Seeger/EPA

Light refreshment French President Emmanuel Macron sips from a cup as he listens to a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg

© Toru Hanai/Reuters

Lift off Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan

© Yana Paskova/Getty

Stormy due Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti arrive at court in New York for a hearing related to Michael Cohen, the long-time attorney for Donald Trump

© Omar Sanadiki/Reuters

Dangerous ground A man and a boy ride a motorbike in Douma, the former rebel stronghold near Damascus, Syria

© Cyril Zingaro/EPA

Mum knows best A Syrian brown bear cub plays with its mother at Servion Zoo in Switzerland, one of three born cubs there in January

© Erik De Castro/Reuters

Battle-scarred Residents walk among their ruined homes in Marawi, Philippines, after being allowed to return for the first time since fighting between government troops and Islamic State militants began in May last year

© Christopher Pike/Reuters

Animated welcome Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Abu Dhabi’s tourism authority, with a sculpture of Bugs Bunny at a preview of the emirate’s forthcoming Warner Brothers theme park

© Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

On a stroll Donald Trump, the US president, and First Lady Melania Trump, right, walk with Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, and his wife Akie Abe, left, at Mr Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida

Political performance North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud with Chinese ballet dancers in Pyongyang

© VCG/Getty

In bloom Aerial view of more than 30m tulips in full blossom in Dafeng, China

© Tracey NearmyAAP Image/AP

Floored by victory England’s netball team celebrate after defeating Australia in the gold medal match during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast

© Victoria Jones/AP

Royal banquet Queen Elizabeth II greets Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace as she hosts a dinner during the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London