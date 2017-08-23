China restrained in response to Trump sanctions over North Korea

The Chinese government had hoped that Donald Trump might ease off his rhetoric after supporting tougher UN sanctions against North Korea earlier this month.

However, the US president has since threatened Pyongyang with “fire and fury” and on Tuesday targeted a number of Chinese, Russian and Singaporean companies and individuals for allegedly working with proscribed North Korean entities.

Beijing has decried “secondary sanctions” as an act of “long-arm jurisdiction” that violates its sovereign right to police Chinese companies according to local laws.

“If there are suspected violations of [UN] resolutions on the part of Chinese enterprises and individuals, we will investigate and dispose according to our domestic law,” the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. “The [US sanctions] do not help solve the problem, nor are they conducive to China-US co-operation and mutual trust.”

The Trump administration’s latest sanctions have, however, only targeted small private sector companies, rather than large state-owned enterprises. As a result, most analysts believe that China is unlikely to do more than engage in another war of words with the US as it prioritises diplomatic stability ahead of a leadership transition later this year.

“I suspect that China has foreseen and priced in such secondary sanctions and will refrain from responses beyond verbal protests,” said Yanmei Xie at Gavekal Dragonomics, a Beijing-based consultancy. “For now China wants to mollify rather than provoke Trump.”

The Chinese companies targeted on Tuesday by the Treasury department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control include coal importers, mine operators and a Hong Kong company that allegedly acts as a “front” for a North Korean bank.

“The sanctions have a moderate reputational cost for China as they imply Beijing is not serious about curbing North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme,” Ms Xie said. “But they have negligible material effect as most entities that deal with North Korea are marginal private-sector players.”

An executive at one of the companies, Dandong Rich Earth Trading, argued that it did not import North Korean goods that were subject to UN sanctions. “We did export to North Korea,” the executive added. “But they often fail to pay us in time. Who is going to do business with them if they can’t pay?”

The Treasury department also targeted three Russian companies, but not any Chinese groups, for allegedly trading in oil with banned North Korean entities.

Ely Ratner, an Asia expert at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, argued that unlike Mr Trump’s apocalyptic threat earlier this month, Tuesday’s sanctions “demonstrate US resolve without dangerous sabre-rattling about imminent military action”.

But Beijing, which is opposed to actions taken outside the auspices of the UN, does not share Washington’s sense of urgency despite the advances demonstrated by Pyongyang’s latest missile tests.

“The [UN] pressure track will take time, whereas the US and North Korea are locked in a shorter-term cycle of military actions and reactions that could inadvertently escalate in the interim,” Mr Ratner said.

On Monday the US and South Korea commenced annual military exercises that China has urged the two allies to cancel in return for a suspension of North Korean missile and nuclear tests, along with a resumption of six-party talks also involving Japan and Russia.

Zhao Tong, an expert on North Korea at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center in Beijing, noted that the UN sanctions agreed earlier this month focus on iron, iron ore, coal and seafood, and will primarily affect Chinese traders. “After China agreed to step up sanctions against North Korea, the timing of [this week’s secondary] sanctions is not well received,” Mr Zhao said.

Shi Yinhong, an international relations expert at Renmin University in Beijing, believes that the Chinese government has resigned itself to even more such unilateral US actions in future.

“Trump is turning the very complicated Sino-US bilateral relationship into a single-issue relationship over North Korea,” Prof Shi said. “But so long as US sanctions don’t put too much stress by targeting large state companies, then China will just lodge its usual firm protests.”

Additional reporting by Xinning Liu and Sherry Ju Fei