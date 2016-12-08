Film review: Snowden — ‘Hagiography’

Oliver Stone gets clattered by both the left and the right. He was attacked by the first for Nixon and W. — too kind to Tricky Dick and George Dubya — and is now being attacked by the second for Snowden. Too kind to the traitor who sprayed US surveillance secrets around the world. They have a point. Partiality is the heel in this Achilles film; though to this Achilles film’s credit, it also outruns, as storytelling, the tortoise forebodings we might have had about a true-life plot so cerebral and cyber-centric.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Edward Snowden with a passable physical likeness, a skilful vocal one and the puppyish alertness of a school swot suddenly shot — self-shot — to the top of the world notoriety class.

For the film’s first half he’s sweet, well-meaning and in love (with Shailene Allegiant Woodley, swapping YA kitsch for true-life morality drama). He’s schooled in CIA and NSA craft by sinister whisperers — Rhys Ifans, doing Clint Eastwood, and Scott Eastwood, doing (surprise) ditto — before conscience coaxes him to rebellion. A clever graphics sequence, mid-movie, presents US snooping as a pattern of whizzy, sparkling trajectories circling most of Cosmos Earth.

It’s true: who can doubt it? But then those, too, may have truth on their side who accused Snowden of carelessness in risking lives by blowing covers — and of thoughtlessness about who might benefit from this info spill, among states hostile to freedom. (In one of which he now lives.)

The Snowden antagonists don’t get a voice in the movie. Stone knows how to cut between time-zones and land-zones: we shuttle cleverly between a Hong Kong “present”, with Ed holed in the Mira Hotel alongside reporter Glenn Greenwald (Zachary Quinto) and documentarist Laura Poitras (Melissa Leo), and a US past that pieces itself together in extended flashback. The director also cuts cannily between moods: the intimate music of Snowden’s love life in fugal counterpoint with the Snoop-topia fever dreams of Langley and Washington. But the film has no idea, or no inclination, when it comes to cutting between pro-Ed and anti-Ed.

Snowden ends up as hagiography, pure and dimpled. It even gets Ed himself to fill the screen at the end with a glowing smirk, as if to say: “Yup, I changed history.” He may have. He may even have improved it. Then again, he may have hazarded others’ safety to create a world in which future leaders will maintain Snoop-topia with an even more fanatical care that leakers don’t leak and the wicked (to them) don’t Wiki.