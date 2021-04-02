Photography by Marili Andre. Styling by Isabelle Kountoure. Model, Athina Koini

Print this page
Fendi knitted cotton Tubino dress with trompe l’oeil detail, £1,250. Acne Studios linen-fringe sandals, £450, and brass Ahre single earring, £190. Chloé brass and resin cuff, £287, and vintage gold cuff, £555
Fendi knitted cotton Tubino dress with trompe l’oeil detail, £1,250. Acne Studios linen-fringe sandals, £450, and brass Ahre single earring, £190. Chloé brass and resin cuff, £287, and vintage gold cuff, £555 © Marili Andre
Chanel silk and mesh jumpsuit (worn underneath trousers), £2,850. Ottolinger cotton jeans, £389
Chanel silk and mesh jumpsuit (worn underneath trousers), £2,850. Ottolinger cotton jeans, £389 © Marili Andre
Hermès stretch-silk knit bodysuit, £1,800. Kwaidan Editions jersey trousers, £555. Chloé vintage gold cuff, £555, and vintage gold, copper and brass ring, £340
Hermès stretch-silk knit bodysuit, £1,800. Kwaidan Editions jersey trousers, £555. Chloé vintage gold cuff, £555, and vintage gold, copper and brass ring, £340 © Marili Andre
Chloé twisted wool and cotton knit sweater, £750, and vintage gold, copper and brass ring, £340. Acne Studios brass Ahre single earring, £190. Alighieri silver ring, £210
Chloé twisted wool and cotton knit sweater, £750, and vintage gold, copper and brass ring, £340. Acne Studios brass Ahre single earring, £190. Alighieri silver ring, £210 © Marili Andre
Givenchy embroidered cotton dress, €2,322
Givenchy embroidered cotton dress, €2,322 © Marili Andre
Victoria Beckham jersey dress, £1,290. Chloé vintage gold cuff, £555, and vintage gold, copper and brass ring, £340
Victoria Beckham jersey dress, £1,290. Chloé vintage gold cuff, £555, and vintage gold, copper and brass ring, £340 © Marili Andre
Boss viscose Flairsina dress, £299. Chloé brass and resin cuff, £287, vintage gold cuff, £555, and vintage gold, copper and brass ring, £340. Alighieri silver ring, £210
Boss viscose Flairsina dress, £299. Chloé brass and resin cuff, £287, vintage gold cuff, £555, and vintage gold, copper and brass ring, £340. Alighieri silver ring, £210 © Marili Andre
Hermès stretch-silk knit bodysuit, £1,800, and lambskin skirt, £5,000. Chloé vintage gold copper and brass ring, £340. Alighieri sterling silver ring, £210
Hermès stretch-silk knit bodysuit, £1,800, and lambskin skirt, £5,000. Chloé vintage gold copper and brass ring, £340. Alighieri sterling silver ring, £210 © Marili Andre
Prada viscose knit top, £880, and gabardine Re-Nylon dress (worn as skirt), £1,250. Model, Athina Koini at D Models Agency. Casting, Mathilde Curel for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Panos Papandrianos at The Wall Group. Make-up, Yannis Siskos at Airport Agency using Armani Beauty. Photographer’s assistants, Georgia Arvaniti and Stylianos Papardelas. Stylist’s assistant, Marie Poulmarch. Executive production, Regina Limon Vega. Local production, Costas Kokkinos at This Is Not Another Agency. Special thanks to Chrysanthos Panas. Shot at Island Private House, Athens
Prada viscose knit top, £880, and gabardine Re-Nylon dress (worn as skirt), £1,250. Model, Athina Koini at D Models Agency. Casting, Mathilde Curel for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Panos Papandrianos at The Wall Group. Make-up, Yannis Siskos at Airport Agency using Armani Beauty. Photographer’s assistants, Georgia Arvaniti and Stylianos Papardelas. Stylist’s assistant, Marie Poulmarch. Executive production, Regina Limon Vega. Local production, Costas Kokkinos at This Is Not Another Agency. Special thanks to Chrysanthos Panas. Shot at Island Private House, Athens © Marili Andre

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article