Two new opinion polls put Liz Truss 32 points ahead of her rival Rishi Sunak in the race to be the next Tory leader and prime minister. We analyse whether the contest is over, and the latest clashes between the two contenders on the union and economy. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe and special guest Paul Goodman of ConservativeHome.

