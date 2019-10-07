Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

HSBC embarks on a cost-cutting drive that threatens up to 10,000 jobs, 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden accuses US president Donald Trump of spreading “flat-out lies”, and a post-Brexit trade deal with the US could “severely limit” Britain’s ability to negotiate an equivalent agreement with the EU, according to a leaked government paper. Plus, the FT’s Sarah Neville explains how Novo Nordisk tries to balance rising prices when it comes to insulin products with giving back to the diabetic community.

