© Loren Elliot/Getty

Stars and stripes Bob Killinger and Violet Pierce wait for the start of US President Donald Trump’s rally in support of Senator Ted Cruz at the Toyota Center in Houston

© Hector Retamal/AFP

Close living This aerial photo shows the Desermites neighbourhood in the commune of Pétion Ville during sunset, in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince

© Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Desperate time A Honduran man protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the US, stormed a border checkpoint between Guatemala and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico

© Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

High wire A group of friends fly a kite along the dry bed of the Lyari river in Karachi, Pakistan

© Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Degrees of fun Students from St Andrew’s university are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional ‘Raisin Weekend’ at St Andrew’s in Scotland

© Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Facing the law Far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who alias is Tommy Robinson, leaves the Old Bailey after his contempt of court charge was referred to the attorney-general, in London

© Mahmuf Hams/AFP/Getty

Clouds of discontent Palestinian protesters wave national flags as they stand near burning tyres during a demonstration on the beach near the border with Israel

© Omar Sobhani/Reuters

Afghanistan poll Women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election in Kabul

© AFP/Getty

Finger on the pulse Farmers dry soyabeans in Liaocheng in China’s eastern Shandong province

© Phil Noble/Reuters

Garland greeting Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji

© Getty

Justice demand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during his weekly parliamentary address in Ankara, Turkey. Erdogan said Khashoggi was the victim of a “brutal” and “planned” murder and called for the extradition of 18 suspects to Turkey

© SPA/dpa

Royal meeting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and his son, the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, give condolences to Salah Khashoggi, left, son of killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi