Athletes from North and South Korea will march side-by-side under a unified flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, in a further sign of detente after a year of escalating military tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions.

The two countries will also field a joint women’s hockey team at the winter games to be held next month in South Korea — the first time they have competed together in an Olympic Games.

The announcement was made late on Wednesday by Seoul’s unification ministry after ministers from the two Koreas reached a deal on the North’s participation after several days of talks.

The development is the latest indication of improving relations between the two nations, which recently held their first bilateral negotiations in more than two years.

North Korea will send a 30-member taekwondo demonstration team and 230 supporters to the games, in Pyeongchang, to cheer on athletes from both nations. Before the games, skiers from the two teams will also train together at the North’s Masikryong ski resort.

To travel to the Olympics the North Korean delegations will be able to use the land route across the demilitarised zone, as air and sea routes are off-limits because of international sanctions. A 150-member delegation from the North will also attend the Paralympic Games in March.

Although the international community has broadly welcomed North Korean participation in the Olympics, the diplomatic thaw complicates President Donald Trump’s efforts to impose “maximum pressure” on Pyongyang to halt its accelerating atomic weapons programmes.

Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state, warned this week about the possibility of war, telling diplomats in Canada that North Korea’s nuclear advance had brought the world to a “tenuous stage.”

I believe North Korea wants to buy some time to continue their nuclear and missile programmes. It is not the time to ease pressure towards North Korea

They are also worried that Pyongyang may be using the Olympics to play for time in order to continue its weapons development as momentum builds behind intensified sanctions. Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s president, reiterated his country’s adherence to sanctions on Pyongyang to dispel such concerns.

Taro Kono, Japanese foreign minister, has urged the international community to be careful about North Korea’s motivations for talks. “I believe North Korea wants to buy some time to continue their nuclear and missile programmes,” Mr Kono told the Vancouver summit, attended by diplomats from the US, Japan, Canada and the UK. “It is not the time to ease pressure towards North Korea.”

China criticised the tone of the Vancouver talks, saying they demonstrated a “cold war mentality”. Such thinking will “harm the joint efforts that could properly solve the nuclear issue on Korean peninsula,” Lu Kang, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said on Wednesday.

Still, many analysts doubt if the Olympics thaw could continue beyond the special occasion to foster real changes in North Korea’s nuclear policy.

“Despite these overtures to improve relations with the south, North Korea has yet to show any intention to fulfil its international obligations regarding denuclearsiation,” said Kang Kyung-wha, Seoul’s foreign minister.