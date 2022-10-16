From motivations for starting an executive MBA to outcomes three years after finishing it, the FT ranking team delved into the 2022 EMBA Ranking data to explore graduates’ progress. In this edition, we focus on student diversity in business schools and look at factors affecting alumni salaries, plus the topics taught best and worst.

Alumni thought corporate strategy, finance, general management and organisational behaviour were taught best.

Developing management skills and networking topped participants’ reasons for embarking on an EMBA programme.

Diversity tiers were computed using scores based on ranking data on gender (parity gives maximum score); international student diversity (percentage of foreign students), and the range of sectors from which schools recruit. Notably, alumni of the 20 schools in diversity tier 1 (the most diverse) and tier 5 (the least diverse) have the lowest salaries.

Schools in diversity tier 1 have the most female students and female alumni are still paid less, despite the gap narrowing.

Alumni location is also a cause of salary variation. There is a gap of $80,000 between the highest earning region, Asia-Pacific, and the lowest, the US and Canada, after adjusting for purchasing power parity. Only nine per cent of schools in diversity tier 1 are in Asia-Pacific or the UK and only a quarter of tier 1 alumni work in those regions.

Another factor that could affect salaries is the sectors from which schools in each diversity tier recruit. A higher diversity score is given to schools that recruit from a wider range of sectors, including industries that pay less. Many students will continue to work in their pre-EMBA sector.