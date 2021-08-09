Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Watches news.

Titanium: it’s as strong as steel, but 45 per cent lighter. That’s why it’s a vital component in building planes, missiles and spacecraft; and why it’s a case material beloved of watchmakers – particularly for so-called tool watches designed to be worn for life’s moments of rough and tumble… diving, flying fighter planes, rock-climbing, chainsawing stuff in the garden.

It’s also anti-magnetic, hypoallergenic, heat resistant and won’t corrode. Here’s our pick of the latest crop . . .

Panerai titanium Submersible Chrono Flyback Jimmy Chin, £17,000

Panerai titanium Submersible Chrono Flyback Jimmy Chin, £17,000

Bremont titanium MB Savannah, £4,595

Louis Vuitton titanium Tambour Curve GMT Flying Tourbillon, €85,000

Richard Mille titanium and carbon TPT RM 60-01 Les Voiles De St Barth, about £144,500

Breguet titanium Marine XXI Chrono, £20,900

Chopard ceramicised-titanium LUC GMT One Black, £10,100

TAG Heuer titanium Carrera Calibre Heuer 02T COSC, £17,400

Hermès titanium Slim d’Hermès Squelette Lune, £16,120

Omega 18ct-gold and titanium-tantalum Diver 300m Co-Axial Master Chronograph, £16,770

Longines titanium Avigation BigEye, £2,970