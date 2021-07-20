Fears over the coronavirus on Monday contributed to European stocks’ worst session of 2021

Description: The threat of the Delta coronavirus variant hit global equity markets on Monday, and the online brokerage Robinhood is seeking a valuation of up to $35bn in its upcoming initial public offering. Plus, the FT’s South China correspondent Primrose Riordan reports that American companies are upset by the Biden Administration’s business advisory warning about the risks of operating in Hong Kong.





Global markets shaken by fears over Delta variant with Mamta Badkar, US breaking news editor

https://www.ft.com/content/5b2248be-8f0e-4235-ba2e-2187c96f16a6





Robinhood seeks valuation of up to $35bn in IPO with Madison Darbyshire, US investment reporter

https://www.ft.com/content/ae0c41a2-0f68-4331-984a-3fd9cf8b6fc2





Companies in Hong Kong fear being crushed between China and US with Primrose Riordan, south China correspondent

https://www.ft.com/content/0d56006e-2820-40b6-9643-4180146ea45f?





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

