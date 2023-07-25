Applying SPF to your face is a given, but the scalp and hair are often overlooked. Exposure to UV rays can cause a sore, flakey, sun-singed scalp, and lead to dry, coarse and brittle hair. “Over time, the sun may eventually denature the keratin in the hair, causing it to be more prone to breakage,” warns Anabel Kingsley, consultant trichologist at Philip Kingsley. It can also bleach colour-treated tresses, making “lightened hair in particular appear brassier”.

Sachajuan Hair In The Sun and Hair After The Sun, £31 each © Sara Medina Lind/Sachajuan 2020

Coola SPF30 Scalp and Hair Mist, £29, feelunique.com Ultrasun UV Face and Scalp Mist, £32 for 150ml, lookfantastic.com

Supergoop! (Re)setting Powder, £26 for 4.25g, net-a-porter.com Philip Kingsley Swimcap, £20 for 75ml

But targeted, lightweight formulas offer protection from UV rays, chlorine and sea salt, and nurture hair. Coola’s SPF30 Scalp and Hair Mist (£29, feelunique.com) is water-resistant and contains plant-derived extracts that condition, hydrate and strengthen. And for SPF50, try Ultrasun’s quick-drying, transparent spray (£32, lookfantastic.com) that promises to inhibit light-induced skin ageing with an antioxidant complex. If an oily scalp is the issue, try an absorbing powder such as SuperGoop!’s translucent mineral setting powder with SPF30 (£26, net-a-porter.com).

Over time, the sun may denature the keratin in the hair

Philip Kingsley’s conditioning Swimcap (£20) is an industry leader – originally developed for the USA Olympic synchronised swimming team, it shields locks from discolouration caused by chlorine and the drying effects of the sun. French pharmacy favourite Nuxe’s milky oil scented with sweet orange, tiare flower and vanilla (£14.40) is great for hydration, while sustainable brand Davines’s leave-on softening milk (£22) is rich in nourishing vitamin C.

Sam McKnight Sundaze Sea Spray, £26 for 150ml

Nuxe Moisturising Protective Milky Oil, £14.40 for 100ml Davines SU Milk, £22 for 135ml

Sisley Protective Hair Fluid, £80 for 150ml Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer, £25 for 250ml, libertylondon.com

Doubling up as a styling product, Sisley’s UVA/UVB protective fluid (£80) is a textured spray fragranced with citrus and woody notes that helps rebuild the hair’s protein structure. The Sundaze Sea Spray (£26) from hairstylist Sam McKnight encourages waves and curls without the crunch, and Sachajuan’s lightweight serum, Hair In The Sun (£31), tames fly-aways and uses extracts from cold-water algae to promote cell regeneration and improve elasticity. And Bumble and Bumble’s Invisible Oil Primer (£25, libertylondon.com) promises to cut frizz by 50 per cent (even in ultra-humid conditions) and is packed with grapeseed, almond and safflower oil to help detangle and increase shine.