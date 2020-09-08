To find the wonderful defence on this deal, you and your partner must be sympatico – an essential, yet usually absent, characteristic of a good bridge partnership. Would your partnership be up to the task?

Bidding Dealer: North Love All North East South West NB NB 1NT NB 3NT

North raised South’s Strong 1NT to game; West led J♠. At the first table, East overtook with Q♠, declarer won and took the doomed club finesse. Hoping that West held ♠AJ10xx, East returned 8♠, but declarer won, and ended with eleven tricks after East discarded diamonds on dummy’s long clubs.

At the second table, the first two tricks were the same, but East-West were playing “Smith Peters”, whereby when West played his lowest club on the first round, this indicated that she now longer liked her original lead. Thinking beyond a spade return, East assessed what cards West would require to beat the contract. This done, he switched to Q♥. Most declarers would probably duck this, at which point East would lead 9♥ and South would discover the terrible news. At this table, perhaps playing for East to hold only three hearts, South covered with K♥ and West won with A♥. Now, West casually led 2♥. South, playing East for J♥, inserted 8♥ from dummy and East won with 9♥ before returning his 3♥ for West to cash her two further heart tricks.

