Folk tales: 22 ways to craft a look
Aviteur woven carry-on suitcase, €6,950
Miu Miu woven canvas slides, £460, net-a-porter.com
RRL patchwork cardigan, £1,305
Armani Casa Gentil vases, POA
Antik Batik quilted viscose Mylo vest, £145
Dragon Diffusion woven-leather basket bag, £388, matchesfashion.com
Dolce & Gabbana jacquard woven gilet, £387, farfetch.com
Bode linen-mix Louie shirt, £390, matchesfashion.com
Rianna + Nina vintage-silk dress, £2,670, matchesfashion.com
Etro silk-twill shirt dress £1,305, net-a-porter.com
Banana Republic leather belt, £49.50
George Nakashima Grass chair, POA
Louis Vuitton Geometric blanket, £1,150
Kenneth Ize rayon and cotton woven top, £2,028, net-a-
porter.com
Eres swimsuit, $731, farfetch.com
Ulla Johnson cotton and leather Hilma bucket bag, £655
Bennett Winch leather luggage tag, £125
Sensi Studio sisal tote bag, £320, matchesfashion.com
Eye/Loewe/Nature cotton-mix jacquard jacket, £1,950, matchesfashion.com
Bottega Veneta leather cuff, £495, net-a-porter.com
Fendi woven raffia mules, £550, net-a-porter.com
Eliurpi woven straw vase, £575, farfetch.com
