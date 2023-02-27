This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Scarcity, choice, opportunity cost, the basic economic problem, demand and supply

Click to listen to the podcast below from 11 min:45 secs onwards and then answer the questions:

Northern Ireland: Rishi Sunak’s big test

Outline the three main factors contributing to the mounting pressures faced by the NHS

Explain what is meant by austerity

There are 7mn people on a waiting list for elective surgery. Having listened to the discussion, and using your own knowledge, use a demand and supply diagram to explain why the number of people on NHS waiting lists continues to increase

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College