Cyril Ramaphosa strengthened his grip on South Africa’s ruling African National Congress after an ally of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, resigned as leader of a mineral-rich province that has been rocked by protests.

Wednesday’s resignation by Supra Mahumapelo as premier of the North West province, which is home to the majority of South Africa’s platinum mines, is one of the most high-profile defeats of Mr Ramaphosa’s internal foes since he won a power struggle with Mr Zuma to become president 100 days ago.

Mr Mahumapelo was part of a group of provincial premiers who once defended Mr Zuma to the hilt as he battled allegations of corruption at the end of his nine-year presidency. The premiers were themselves accused by opposition parties of running their regions as personal fiefdoms.

After the ANC forced Mr Zuma to resign in February in favour of Mr Ramaphosa, a business tycoon who became its leader last year, Mr Mahumapelo was investigated for graft.

His exit “goes someway to assert the control Ramaphosa has over the government”, said Lukhona Mnguni, a political analyst. “For now, the unity of the ANC — on the surface — is not threatened because the person who can be a spoiler, Supra, has decided to retreat.”

Anger over Mr Mahumapelo’s leadership and failures to provide basic infrastructure in the province descended into violent demonstrations last month, which forced Mr Ramaphosa to cut short a trip abroad to deal with the matter.

On Wednesday, Mr Mahumapelo said he had “come to the decision to go on early retirement”.

Mr Ramaphosa’s pledge to root out state corruption, and his removal of many of Mr Zuma’s acolytes from his cabinet, rattled supporters of the former president. Analysts say Mr Mahumapelo’s resignation indicates that allies of Mr Zuma do not have the clout to resist Mr Ramaphosa.

Jessie Duarte, the ANC’s deputy secretary-general, denied that Mr Ramaphosa was conducting a purge and dismissed speculation that disgruntled allies of Mr Zuma were preparing a bid to remove him as party leader. “There will be no other leadership — there will be no other interim leadership. We are moving forward,” she said.

Mr Zuma’s supporters “are down but not out”, said Darias Jonker, Africa director at the Eurasia Group. “Instability in the ANC is still there at the provincial level, though in national government Ramaphosa is in control.”

The Democratic Alliance, the main opposition party, said: “Mahumapelo represents only the tip of the iceberg, therefore his exit will not miraculously fix the province’s deep problems of corruption, service delivery collapse and joblessness.”