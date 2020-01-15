Print this page

Caroline Criado-Perez won the latest Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award with her book Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men. She spoke to Andrew Hill, the FT’s management editor, about the consequences for women and for society as a whole of using men as the default model.


Contributors: Andrew Hill, management editor, and Caroline Criado Perez. Producers: Marc Filippino and Fiona Symon

