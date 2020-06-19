Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Executives from drugmaker Insys were the first from the pharmaceutical sector to be handed prison time for their role in America’s opioid epidemic earlier this year. The FT and the PBS series Frontline have investigated why the warning signs around the company were ignored for so long. FT pharmaceutical correspondent Hannah Kuchler tells Marc Filippino what they uncovered.





Read the story at ft.com/insys.





The PBS Frontline documentary, Opioids, Inc. is available for streaming online at PBS.org beginning Friday June 19, and will premiere on American PBS stations on Tuesday, June 23. For more information visit: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/opioids-inc/.

