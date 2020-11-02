Fresh lockdowns in Europe trigger a flurry of downgrades to economic growth forecasts

Fresh lockdowns in Europe announced have triggered a flurry of downgrades to economic growth forecasts, and UK business leaders have called for more financial help from the government to support crisis-hit companies. Plus, the FT’s Peggy Hollinger explains how Brexit will affect an already hard hit aerospace industry.





Eurozone economic forecasts slashed as fresh lockdowns imposed

Business seeks state support as it faces England lockdown

