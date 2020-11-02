Fresh lockdowns in Europe trigger a flurry of downgrades to economic growth forecasts
Fresh lockdowns in Europe announced have triggered a flurry of downgrades to economic growth forecasts, and UK business leaders have called for more financial help from the government to support crisis-hit companies. Plus, the FT’s Peggy Hollinger explains how Brexit will affect an already hard hit aerospace industry.
Eurozone economic forecasts slashed as fresh lockdowns imposed
https://www.ft.com/content/3269f590-1cac-411f-8320-110c91c1f12e
Business seeks state support as it faces England lockdown
https://www.ft.com/content/adfebb62-2f01-4c4a-bdc6-8bf8ff621850
