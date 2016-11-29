Europe hardens tone towards UK, how to create a child genius, and the man who invented the world’s most important number

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

No side deals. That is the response by European leaders to efforts by UK Prime Minister Theresa May to secure an early agreement to guarantee the status after Brexit of EU nationals living in the UK, and vice versa. The quashed attempt is evidence of the hardening tone across Europe towards Britain and a determination to present a united front. European Council president Donald Tusk has appeared to blame the UK electorate for causing “anxiety and uncertainty”, in a terse letter that immediately embroiled him in a row with Conservative MPs.

Mrs May is also facing an increasingly restive domestic political scene. London mayor Sadiq Khan will on Wednesday warn that he will attempt to push ahead with London-only visas for the capital’s foreign workers if the government does not take action. Meanwhile, the FT’s Martin Wolf argues that Britain has less time than it thinks to secure a change that avoids trade turmoil. (FT, Guardian)

In the news

Who’s who in Trumpland The president-elect’s cabinet is continues to take shape, with former Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin chosen as Treasury secretary. Read the FT’s wrap-up of what key positions are now filled. US economic data released on Tuesday also suggests Donald Trump may not have to do much to make America great again after all. (FT)

The latest in Trump’s conflict-of-interest questions It is not just the president-elect’s businesses — such as his DC hotel, where the Kingdom of Bahrain plans to hold a reception next week — that are drawing scrutiny, but those of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, one of his top advisers and the scion of another real estate fortune. (Politico, WSJ)

Taking on the family Beijing is launching an investigation into alleged corrupt dealings by the spouses and children of officials in the city’s municipal government, in a pointed reminder to powerful residents of the city to rein in their relatives’ behaviour. (FT)

Fidel Castro commemoration Leaders across the world have had to decide whether or not to attend the revolutionary’s funeral. The list of those wanting to pay respect to the former Cuban strongman in person appears to be very short. (BBC)

UK grid hit National Grid is investigating whether a boat’s anchor is to blame for knocking out half the capacity from a crucial power link beneath the English Channel — threatening further increases to electricity prices in the UK this winter. (FT)

Outrage at Britain’s beefy banknotes A petition demanding the replacement of the UK’s new plastic £5 notes — which the central bank has confirmed contain animal fat — with a vegan alternative already has thousands of signatures. (Independent)

Bird flu alarm in Asia Japan is slaughtering more than 300,000 chickens and ducks at two sites in Niigata and Aomori prefectures after birds were found dead from H5 avian flu. This follows culls of more than 1.5m birds in South Korea. (FT)

It’s a big day for

UK banks The Bank of England will reveal stress test results for some of the region’s biggest banks including Barclays, Standard Chartered, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland. There will also be an assessment of risks to the post-Brexit financial system. (Guardian)

Oil Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq, Opec’s three most powerful members, were rushing on Tuesday to rescue a supply deal designed to end the longest oil price decline in a generation ahead of the cartel’s Wednesday meeting. Negotiations are getting noisy. (FT)

Food for thought

How to create a child genius What are the root causes of exceptional achievement? When it comes to specific skills, such as playing the piano or golf, the answer often given is 10,000 hours of practice. But that begs the question of why some are motivated more than others. (FT)

US money is backing the Philippines’ bloody war on drugs President Rodrigo Duterte’s crusade has left thousands of people dead, many thought to be extrajudicial killings. The US state department is sending millions of dollars in aid to the police stations behind some of the killings. (BuzzFeed)

The man who invented the world’s most important number When Minos Zombanakis devised Libor half a century ago, he had no way of knowing it would star in one of history’s greatest financial scandals. (Bloomberg)

How to get money out of China Smuggling fossils, gambling and buying insurance are on the long list of roundabout ways to move money out of China. The list keeps evolving as regulators constantly find and close loopholes. The FT’s Gabriel Wildau explains why Beijing is set to impose new restrictions on outbound deals. (FT)

Lost in plaques and tangles The failure of Eli Lilly’s large trial for a drug to hold off Alzheimer’s means that scientists must reconsider their understanding of a disease which is on the brink of becoming an unstoppable global epidemic. (FT)

Get thee to a brokerage! Ultralow and negative interest rates have hit savings and investments around the developed world, crushing the income that many mom and pop investors … and German nuns rely on. Enter the nuns that have become traders. (WSJ)

Video of the day

Why the Italian referendum matters Italy will go to the polls in a referendum on constitutional reform on Dec 4, but most voters see it as a test of confidence in the prime minister and the government. (FT)