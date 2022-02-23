Western powers impose sanctions on Russia as Biden says Ukraine ‘invasion’ has begun, and Russian assets are set to bear the brunt of the Ukraine conflict. Plus, the FT’s Berlin bureau chief, Guy Chazan, explains what freezing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project means for Germany.

Biden imposes wave of sanctions on Russia for Ukraine ‘invasion’

Russian stocks sell off on mounting sanctions risks

Putin backs separatist claims to whole Donbas region of Ukraine

