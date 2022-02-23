Russia’s move on Ukraine triggers western sanctions
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Western powers impose sanctions on Russia as Biden says Ukraine ‘invasion’ has begun, and Russian assets are set to bear the brunt of the Ukraine conflict. Plus, the FT’s Berlin bureau chief, Guy Chazan, explains what freezing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project means for Germany.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Biden imposes wave of sanctions on Russia for Ukraine ‘invasion’
Russian stocks sell off on mounting sanctions risks
Putin backs separatist claims to whole Donbas region of Ukraine
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published