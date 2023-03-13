The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is leading an auction to find a potential buyer for Silicon Valley Bank after the US government said it would help depositors in its efforts to stop contagion across the banking sector. Plus, the boom in disposable vaping devices is not just adding to health concerns but leading to tonnes of electronic waste.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Silicon Valley Bank: the spectacular unravelling of the tech industry’s banker

UK government tried to find buyer for SVB unit

UK chancellor prepares lifeline for UK companies hit by SVB collapse

The environmental cost of single-use vapes

Download the FT Edit app here: ft.com/ftedit

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com