Like thousands of other Venezuelans, Edric Capriles has followed every step in internationally-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s campaign to oust embattled president Nicolás Maduro.

But he has done so from the safety of his home in Spain, where he moved five years ago to invest in real estate with his family. Europe’s better internet access means he often learns of events in Venezuela before his friends back home, Mr Capriles said.

After two decades of rule by populist leaders Hugo Chávez and Mr Maduro, he was sceptical about Mr Guaidó’s recent push to get aid into Venezuela. “What happens with the plan of getting real, effective change in power?” he asked.

Even if Mr Maduro does fall from power, 29-year-old Mr Capriles will not rush back to Venezuela, raising concerns that the brain drain from what was once of Latin America’s largest economies may have a lasting impact. The political and economic crisis in his home country has forced millions of his compatriots to flee food shortages and repression, often to neighbouring countries.

The number of Spanish residents born in Venezuela has surged more than 40 per cent in the past five years, up from 155,000 in mid-2014 to 274,000 last year, according to Spain’s statistics bureau.

If undocumented migrants are included, this figure could be as high as 400,000, said Isadora Zubillaga, an adviser to jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López who moved to Madrid in 2015.

In a 2015 survey carried out by Tomás Páez, a sociologist at the Central University of Venezuela, 80 per cent of Venezuelan emigrants said they were not thinking of returning unless the country’s situation changed — and half said they weren’t even if the situation did change.

“There’s been a huge outflow of Venezuela’s best talent and it’s not coming back. It’s a huge loss for Venezuela,” said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute in Washington DC. “Once people set down roots in a country, it’s very hard for them to return. Even if they want to. Even if nostalgia calls them back.”

While Miami has long been the destination of choice for wealthier Venezuelan emigrants, low real estate prices, a shared language and the ease with which Venezuelans of Spanish origin can claim citizenship has made Madrid an increasingly attractive prospect.

“The people in Madrid are stupendous and the city has marvellous benefits, above all the public space,” said Guillermo Barrios, a retired architecture professor who came to Madrid with his wife in 2015 and opened Cesta República, an arts space in the Chueca district. “In Venezuela, you have to take refuge in a bubble of home and work. Here we participate as wayfarers, museum visitors, we enjoy the restaurant terraces, we come across friends in the streets.”

The same ease of life has also attracted corrupt former government officials and their children, and scandalous exposes about their lavish lifestyles circulate in the Venezuelan and Spanish press and local WhatsApp groups.

A number of the early arrivals saw real estate opportunities in post-crisis Madrid. Mr Capriles, a distant cousin of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, works with his father and uncle at Gran Roque Capital, a real estate firm that has developed or is in the process of developing more than 200 apartments at prices ranging between €400,000 and €1.5m.

During the past five years, Venezuelan investors have developed properties valued at €250m in and around the upmarket neighbourhood of Salamanca, said Patricio Palomar Murillo, head of alternative investments at AIRE Partners.

Brother and sister team: Andoni and Daniela Goicoechea set up a restaurant chain in Spain

As Madrid has recovered from its financial crisis, others have launched new businesses. Daniela Goicoechea originally arrived from Venezuela in 2013 to help her brother Andoni open a gourmet hamburger restaurant Goiko Grill with a €50,000 loan from their father. “Although we love our country a lot, we saw our possibilities there becoming incredibly limited. Also the lack of security became very important,” said Ms Goicoechea, who has a young daughter.

“The very rich people have always moved out of Venezuela. Then, a lot of middle class people and those with European passports and younger people left,” added Ms Goicoechea. “And now, with the desperation there, it’s whoever can. Today I know more people who are in Spain illegally.” Recent arrival Misael Morillo has applied for political asylum. “More than 80 per cent of people with jobs there [in Venezuela] don’t have enough to buy food, nothing,” said Mr Morillo.

Those who left are gaining skills they would not have developed inside Venezuela’s precarious economy, said Mr Páez. And even if they do not return, they will offer help in other ways. “The ability to connect via new technology makes it easier to give classes, spread technology, and develop projects together,” he said. “As Venezuela rejoins the modern world, that will help this human capital circulate more easily.”

For many, Madrid has become home, and increasingly difficult to leave. “Venezuela would have to improve a lot — a lot — for me to sacrifice the great life I have here,” said Eugenia Hernández, 40, an interior designer, who moved to Madrid in 2015. “There is security here. Things work. In Venezuela, nothing works.”

Mr Capriles too is committed to staying in Spain. He and his father are raising €40m to build short-term housing aimed at tourists. “I would like to have a foot here,” Mr Capriles said, “and a foot there”.