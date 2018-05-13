Italy’s leading populist parties are within striking distance of forming a government in the eurozone’s third-largest economy after claiming progress in talks at the weekend.

Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, and Matteo Salvini, the head of the far-right League, met each other and staff at the Pirelli Tower on Saturday to thrash out details of a coalition deal and are due to return to the negotiating table again on Sunday for a new, pivotal session.

“We essentially have an agreement on key points,” Mr Salvini, 45, told reporters after Saturday’s meeting. “The talks are going forward, as you can see, and I’m told that it’s going very well,” Mr Di Maio, 31, added.

Five Star and the League emerged as the big winners in Italy’s last general election in March after scoring significant gains to the detriment of the country’s traditional centrist political parties. These included the incumbent centre-left Democratic party, and Forza Italia, the centre-right party led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi — who on Saturday saw a court lift a ban on him holding public office a year before it was due to expire.

During the campaign and afterwards, the two populist parties each vowed to take tougher positions against Brussels, promising to seek a “revision” of existing EU treaties amid widespread discontent with the way the EU has handled economic policy and migration.

A government of the two parties would represent one of the biggest upheavals in postwar Italian politics.

One thorny question — likely to be the focus of Sunday’s talks — is the name of the prime minister who will front Italy’s new populist alliance. While both parties have sought to claim the job for themselves, they are considering a technocrat for the post.

Among the names that have been floated in recent days are Giampiero Massolo, a veteran diplomat and chairman of the Italian Institute for International Political Studies think-tank, and Guido Tabellini, an economist at Bocconi University.

Five Star and the League — who were rivals during the campaign — did not begin serious negotiations to govern together until last week, when Sergio Mattarella, the Italian president, called for a caretaker government to be installed ahead of new elections.

On Friday, Mr Di Maio and Mr Salvini had claimed progress in reconciling key economic policies, including Five Star’s desire to implement a guaranteed minimum income for the poor, as well as the League’s push to introduce a flat income tax. They have long championed the repeal of a landmark pension reform introduced at the height of the eurozone’s sovereign debt crisis in 2011 to reassure markets.

The combination of those plans to cut taxes and raise spending has triggered alarm bells about Italy’s fiscal discipline, since the country already suffers from one of the eurozone’s highest debt burdens proportional to economic output.

In a thinly veiled warning to Mr Di Maio and Mr Salvini, Mr Mattarella — who will be the gatekeeper of the new government — reminded the two parties that he had the power to strike down laws that he believed to be inconsistent with the constitution.

He specifically cited the precedent of Luigi Einaudi, the Italian president between 1948 and 1955, who struck down two measures that did not balance spending increases with offsetting budget cuts. Mr Mattarella also noted that he had the final word on the new prime minister and the rest of the cabinet.

As Mr Di Maio and Mr Salvini forged ahead with a deal on Saturday, their political calculations were shaken by the ruling of a tribunal that lifted a ban on public office hanging over Mr Berlusconi, a year ahead of its scheduled expiry.

The ruling means Mr Berlusconi — whose ban from office was related to a tax fraud conviction — could be free to run for parliament with immediate effect, mounting a more powerful and emboldened opposition to the new government.

Mr Berlusconi was Mr Salvini’s coalition partner during the election, and had always resisted a deal with Five Star, posing a big obstacle to the tie-up. But last week, after heavy pressure from Mr Salvini, Mr Berlusconi allowed the talks to proceed.