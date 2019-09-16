Some of the UK’s largest banks are in a stand-off with the government over whether they should hand over millions of pounds in compensation to the creditors of people who bought payment protection insurance and later went bankrupt.

The Official Receiver, part of the government’s Insolvency Service, submitted tens of thousands of complaints about PPI before a deadline for compensation claims last month. The claims were submitted on behalf of the estates of people who went bankrupt between 2000 and 2018, with any compensation to be distributed to creditors.

However, senior figures at three different companies and people close to the government said the Official Receiver’s efforts had provoked resistance from banks.

“There is a question over whether any of those [complaints] are legitimate at all,” said a senior executive at one high street lender.

Everybody has somehow presumed there was something inherently wrong with the product and everybody should be reimbursed

“If you’re the Official Receiver, you have no idea if the original customer was mis-sold . . . Everybody has somehow presumed there was something inherently wrong with the product and everybody should be reimbursed, but it’s not possible for them to tell.”

PPI mis-selling has become one of the world’s most expensive banking scandals, costing the UK banking sector more than £50bn. Banks boosted their profits by aggressively pushing PPI on to as many customers as possible, including people who were not eligible or who did not know they were buying it.

However, the underlying product — a type of insurance that helped borrowers maintain loan repayments if they lost their jobs or fell ill — has never been banned and executives and regulators have maintained that it could be useful.

The debate over claims from the Official Receiver is particularly sensitive for banks as one of the largest potential beneficiaries would be the UK taxman, which is a creditor in a large proportion of bankruptcy cases.

A senior person at one bank said it had stopped fighting the claims after pushback from the Financial Conduct Authority earlier in the summer. “Life is life and we’re just getting on with stuff . . . the FCA had clearly given a view to people.”

However, a person close to the Insolvency Service said other lenders were still reluctant to give in and the “whole conversation is still ongoing.”

N Brown, the catalogue clothes retailer which sells a large proportion of its products on credit, and also sold PPI, said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday that it was “examining the validity” of the Official Receiver’s claims. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment further.

The late influx in complaints has contributed to a string of profit warnings over the past two weeks from businesses including Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and Barclays.

With an average compensation payout of about £2,000, and tens of thousands of complaints submitted by the Official Receiver, a victory for the banks could help limit the final size of their redress provisions, while defeat could provide a windfall in unpaid back taxes for HMRC.

Lenders have repeatedly been criticised for perceived attempts to frustrate the PPI compensation process. Shortly before the deadline RBS and Santander, for example, were ordered to appoint independent bodies to monitor their processes after falling foul of competition rules for the second time since 2016.

The FCA, Insolvency Service and Deloitte, which is managing the submission of queries on behalf of the government, declined to comment.