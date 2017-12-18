Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Investors bid up Portugal’s government debt on Monday, sending yields to their lowest level since 2015, after a crucial rating upgrade by Fitch added to optimism over the country’s strong recovery after a bailout six years ago.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield fell to 1.768 per cent from a closing level of 1.808 per cent at the end of last week. It has not closed a day at such a low level since April 2015, Reuters data show.

Late on Friday, Fitch upgraded Portugal two notches, taking out of junk territory and into investment grade. The decision followed an upgrade in September to investment grade by S&P Global and will mean that Portugal’s bonds will qualify for inclusion into major bond indices for the first time in six years.

Portugal was one of the economies that was hit worst by the eurozone debt crisis that began in 2011. Its jobless rate had surged to almost 18 per cent by 2013, according to figures from Eurostat, the eurozone’s statistical agency.

It received a €78bn international bailout in 2011, and the yield on its 10-year bond reached a peak of 17.35 per cent a year later.

But a recovery has taken hold over the past two years as Portugal’s socialist government has looked to tackle unemployment, repair its public finances and bolster its banking sector. The unemployment rate clocked in at 8.6 per cent in October.

“The Portuguese economy has experienced a strong cyclical recovery since mid-2016 and the short term outlook has also improved,” Fitch said in its report, adding that “strong labour market performance confirms the strength of the recovery.”

The rally on Monday in Portugal’s bonds brought the yield comfortably below that of Italy, which has seen its sovereign debt face pressure this month over growing political jitters (see chart below). News last week that elections are to be held in March sent Italy’s 10-year yield rising to 1.805 per cent, from 1.7 per cent at the start of December.