Should medical data be treated differently from other personal data, and what impact will Europe’s new GDPR rules have on medical research and health tech companies? Darren Dodd puts these questions to the FT’s Sarah Neville, Tina Woods of Collider Health and data protection and privacy expert Kristof van Quathem.





