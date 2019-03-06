In the 19th century, uranium graced the interiors of homes, glazing ceramic pots. Scientists discovered its defining characteristics later. Of these, destructiveness now looms larger than its ability to create power.

The price of the uranium oxide (U3O8) used to create uranium fuel has fallen since the 2011 nuclear disaster in Japan. Big producers, such as world leader Kazatomprom, have cut output to reduce oversupply. Yet they plan to expand production when this looks feasible. How long they can restrain themselves?

Uranium prices have nearly doubled to $28 a pound since hitting a low at the end of 2016. That is partly due to control wielded by Kazatomprom and Canada’s Cameco.

Last year, Kazatomprom listed global depositary receipts in London, where other Kazakh miners have struggled. But the GDRs have rallied 29 per cent since the float, for a market worth of £2.8bn. On Wednesday, it said output dropped 7 per cent in 2018. Unit production costs dropped 6 per cent to $15, the lowest in the world. Coupled with rising prices, profits jumped.

Bulls say nuclear power stations will need to buy more fuel in the years ahead. Most of the requirement for uranium comes from the US and France, accounting for 44 per cent of world demand, according to the World Nuclear Association. US utilities have only contracted a fifth of their forward needs in 2022, according to the Energy Information Agency. Europe too is a short. China is building a lot of nuclear capacity. A shortlived scramble for uranium may ensue.

Kazatomprom’s desire to lean into this demand is clear from its capex. It is investing more than its operating cash flow. It has also promised dividends of no less than $200m this year, pushing up net debt. If uranium prices do rally further, Kazatomprom will be tempted to mine too much so-called “yellow cake”. Indeed, global production should begin a recovery from 2021, say analysts at BMO. World inventory already stands at roughly four years of consumption.

Uranium is better as a decorative item in portfolios than homes, given the risk of irradiating the aspidistra. It should remain no more than that.