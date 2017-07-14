© Neil Hall/Reuters

London Pride A participant blows kisses at Pride when thousands of people took to the streets of London to celebrate the UK capital’s LGBT community

© Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty

Flag day Firefighters rescue the stars and stripes from flames from wildfires closing in on a luxury home in Oroville, California

© Andre Martinez Casares/Reuters

Caracas clash Venezuelan opposition supporters affected by tear gas are confronted by security forces during a rally against President Nicolás Maduro’s government

© Peter Kneffel/dpa/AP

View from the top Farmers created an image of Martin Luther in a field in Utting am Ammersee, Germany, to mark the 500th anniversary of the reformation

© Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Uphill climb Team Sky rider and yellow jersey holder Chris Froome of Britain in action in stage 9 of the Tour de France from Nantua to Chambery

© AFP/Getty Images

Spoils of war Mosul’s Old City lies in ruins after Iraq declared final victory in the nine-month offensive to evict Isis militants

© Jean-Christophe Bott/AFP

Olympic victory French President Emmanuel Macron winks after the presentation for Paris to host the 2024 Olympic Games

© Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Mud King Brian Wilson, 10, is crowned Mud Day King at Wayne County’s annual Mud Day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland, Michigan

© Kilic Bulent/AFP/Getty Images

Desert relief Displaced children run after a water truck at a temporary camp in the village of Ain Issa in Syria

© Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Fuel on the fire A child hurls timber on to a bonfire during July 12 celebrations held by members of loyalist orders in Belfast, Northern Ireland

© Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Game over Andy Murray leaves the court after losing his match against Sam Querrey on day nine of the Wimbledon Championships in London

© AFP/Getty Images

Yangzhou heatwave Swimmers cool off in a pool in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, with the summer heatwave in the country forecast to continue

Air guns Members of an honour guard perform their drill at naval base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan

© Rob Stothard/Getty

Main attraction Hope, a blue whale skeleton, has replaced Dippy the diplodocus as the Natural History Museum museum’s main exhibit in London

© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

Bull run Revellers give Nunez del Cuvillo’s fighting bulls a wide berth on Thursday during the San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain

© Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty

Americans in Paris From left, Brigitte Macron, French president Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the end of the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysées in Paris

© Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty

Remembering Turkey’s failed coup A woman takes a selfie next to the statue of solder Omer Halisdemir in Istanbul which stands in front of a memorial with the names of people killed last year during the coup attempt