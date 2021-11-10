HTSI editor Jo Ellison © Marili Andre

Cartier rose-gold Tank Louis Cartier on alligator strap, £11,300

Cartier announced its first solar-powered Tank at Watches and Wonders in April, and I’ve been thinking of excuses to buy it ever since. It’s not in stock yet, though, so while I wait I’ve upgraded my aspirations and I’m leaning towards this traditional one in rose gold instead. cartier.com

Ginori 1735 Toscana bread plate, £510 each

We have a weird fondness in our household for eating things off tiny bits of flatware. It’s probably not worth much psychological probing. But these obscenely expensive bread plates are heavenly cute. ginori1735.com

Jonathan Saunders merino and recycled-wool Turko blanket, $1,900

Jonathan Saunders’s move from fashion into homeware makes perfect sense. His colour combinations and use of texture are beautifully calibrated and this tufted blanket has just the strokeability factor I crave. saundersstudio.com

Loewe Pour Homme, £66 for 50ml EDT

Loewe repackaged all its fragrances recently and this one, first produced in 1974, is pure nostalgia. Yes, it’s “pour homme”, but I love the old-fashioned blend of geranium, vetiver and sandalwood, and spritzing it reminds me of my late father who had no truck with fashion but liked to wear a gentlemanly cologne. loewe.com

Balenciaga wool-mix twill coat, £2,490

You can never have enough navy in your wardrobe. This shawl-embellished, double-breasted coat can be thrown over anything and make it infinitely more glamorous. balenciaga.com

Vauxhall Girls, Liverpool, 1987, by Rob Bremner, £70

The prints sold on the British Culture Archive are a great introduction to some of the lesser-known UK documentary photographers whose influence is felt in so many other spheres. (I also recommend the Magnum Square Print sales for picking up a winner – they recently sold a set of Eve Arnold portraits of Marilyn Monroe on the set of The Misfits that are decidedly iconic and, at $100, an unbelievable bargain.) Right now I’ve got my eye on this gorgeous portrait by Rob Bremner. The lighting, the style and the girls’ expressions are testament to the power of analogue. britishculturearchive.co.uk

Ilaria Icardi gold, diamond and enamel Tuxedo ring, £6,700

I’ve been obsessing over Ilaria Icardi’s jewellery ever since we featured it in How To Spend It earlier this year. The second collection went on sale in late September, and this brilliantly 1970s-era ring with bottle-green enamel and pavé-set diamonds now haunts my dreams. ilariaicardi.com

Magniberg cotton Wall Street duvet cover, from €230 for a double

Want to get into bed with Gordon Gecko? This fresh cotton bedding from the Swedish company Magniberg takes its inspiration from the shirting stripes of bankers in the city and is, appropriately enough, called Wall Street. Lie back and think of the markets, baby. magniberg.com

Budd Soyella cotton Stolen shirt, £320

I thought the search to find a white shirt that doesn’t make me look like a waiter was quite futile, and then I discovered this one. Made in collaboration with Laura Bailey and Cathy Kasterine for the venerable shirtmakers Budd, it has the perfect tomboy cut. buddshirts.co.uk

The Row wool Randa trousers, £890

Watch enough Succession and you’ll inevitably end up coveting Vicuña sweaters and luxe tailoring by The Row. These trousers are the soft-power statement I want to make right now. therow.co.uk

RAEY cashmere hoodie, £595

I love to wear a hoodie under a blazer because it makes me feel like a tech scion. And this one is about as Silicon chic as it gets. matchesfashion.com

Jones Road Miracle Balm, £34

Bobbi Brown’s new clean beauty range delivers exactly what you’d expect from the pioneer of high-quality, inclusive cosmetic products. The face pencils are a revelation for people who don’t want the full coverage of a foundation. But the hero product is this Miracle Balm, a solid iridescent paste for the cheeks, lips – and anywhere else you fancy, really. It lifts the complexion to give a subtle, post-workout kind of glow. jonesroadbeauty.com

Khaite leather Fontana cowboy boots, £1,160

These boots are just western enough, with a sloping heel pitched perfectly, not too much height, and a bold gold toe-tip that says “show me the way to the holiday hoedown”. khaite.com

Rose Uniacke Drawing Room Sofa, £8,520

I dream of owning a Rose Uniacke sofa. Who doesn’t? I don’t mind which one. Probably the Drawing Room Sofa – but equally the Petersham is gorgeous – upholstered in a delicious forest-green corduroy or something similarly impractical that the dog might destroy. Pure decadence in extra-grand dimensions. roseuniacke.com