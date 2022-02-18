Economics class: UK price rises outpace wage growth despite labour shortages
Economic growth, economic development, inflation, wages, real wages, unemployment
UK price rises outpace wage growth despite labour shortages
What is meant by inflation?
What is meant by real wages?
What is meant by wage growth? Is it increasing at the same rate as prices? Explain your answer
Evaluate the impact of rising prices on real wages
Evaluate the impact of rising prices on standards of living and economic choices
Noaf Al-Diraa, Alperton Community School
