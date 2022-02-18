This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Economic growth, economic development, inflation, wages, real wages, unemployment

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

UK price rises outpace wage growth despite labour shortages

What is meant by inflation?

What is meant by real wages?

What is meant by wage growth? Is it increasing at the same rate as prices? Explain your answer

Evaluate the impact of rising prices on real wages

Evaluate the impact of rising prices on standards of living and economic choices

Noaf Al-Diraa, Alperton Community School

