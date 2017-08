Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Wall Street analysts have been urging investors to buy stocks in the big US banks this year, but it seems that top Wall Street executives are doing the opposite. Patrick Jenkins asks the FT's Ben McLannahan and Laura Noonan why top Wall Street executives have been selling their own banks' shares.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS