Food & Drug Administration

US Senate confirms Trump pick to lead FDA

Fast FT

by: Jessica Dye

The US Senate has signed off on US President Donald Trump’s pick to head the US Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency that oversees consumer products ranging from medical drugs and devices to food, cosmetics and tobacco.

Senators voted 57-42 to confirm Scott Gottlieb, a physician and regulator whose selection was welcomed by the pharmaceuticals sector — and whose ties to that industry were questioned by Democrats.

Dr Gottlieb served as a deputy commissioner of the FDA during the George W Bush administration and has held several roles in the drug industry, including as a venture capitalist and director or advisor for several large drugmakers including GlaxoSmithKline.

