techFT — Google tackles Russian propaganda

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Google is investigating suspicious advertising across YouTube, search and Gmail, writes Hannah Kuchler, as it tries to understand whether Russian actors used the company’s platform to try to influence the US presidential election.

The tech giant has reportedly for the first time uncovered evidence that Kremlin-linked operatives spent tens of thousands of dollars across its many platforms in order to spread disinformation. It follows discoveries by Facebook and Twitter, which have seen a similar sort of manipulation on their platforms.

Here’s a look at the havoc the Russian revelations are wreaking at Facebook.

Congress has called all three social media companies to testify before investigators looking into Russian interference in last year’s election. (FT, WaPo)

Flag as Important

Snap's new revenue streams Snap is opening up a potential new line of revenues by allowing Snapchat users to “swipe up” for more information about the location or contents of a post, providing links to maps, ride-hailing services, local recommendations and restaurant bookings.

The secret lives of kids and phones Adults are constantly worrying about how screens are moulding young brains and children's mental and physical health. But how do kids themselves use the devices that are a part of their daily lives? A deep dive into teens and tech — from a kid's perspective.

Sexism as opportunity Far from feeling discouraged by the steady stream of gender discrimination and sexual harassment scandals in the tech sector, women studying at top business schools say they sense an opportunity to fix Silicon Valley’s problem with women.

Uber to appeal London ban Uber will file an appeal contesting Transport for London’s ban on its services in London by the end of this week. The legal recourse is partly a formality, as Uber cannot continue to operate beyond Friday if it does not file an appeal and is unlikely to resolve all its issues with TfL within the next four days

Forwarded

How to write a blockbuster for China A Hollywood executive with expertise in the Chinese market offers up six tips for those trying to strike it rich — including “pick the right villain” (that is, not a Chinese one) and no ghosts. (NYMag)

Your smartphone is weakening your intellect What happens to our minds when we allow a single tool such dominion over our perception and cognition? Scientists have begun exploring that question — and their findings are troubling. (WSJ)

Tech tools you can use — iPhone wireless charging

Last year, Apple ditched the iPhone’s headphone jack. With its latest iPhones, it is removing the power socket too, writes Tim Bradshaw.

Well, almost. The “Lightning” connector is still there but Apple has taken a step towards its eventual removal with the introduction of wireless charging. Cable-free power seems to be the hottest new feature of the iPhone 8. Several surveys suggest that consumers are more excited about the ability to top up their battery without having to plug in a cord than the improved camera, screen or anything else in the device.

That might mean some are disappointed when they open the iPhone 8 box to find there is no wireless charging pad included. But while they cost extra, there are plenty of compatible accessories available as several other smartphone makers have offered the feature for some years already. Apple is using the Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi standard, which Samsung, LG, Huawei and Xiaomi have all said they support. Apple’s backing will only accelerate Qi’s momentum. Read more