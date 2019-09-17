The former founders of Diamondback Capital Management, which ran $6bn at its peak, have raised $1bn for the second-biggest hedge fund launch of the year.

Richard Schimel, who most recently ran Aptigon Capital, one of the equities units at Citadel, and Lawrence Sapanski, who founded and ran Scoria Capital, launched Cinctive Capital on Tuesday. They raised funds from investors including the Employees Retirement System of Texas pension fund and Paamco Launchpad.

Cinctive, which will go long and short stocks, has hired 11 portfolio managers with different sector specialities who will combine fundamental stock picking with quantitative analysis.

Mr Schimel said the fund will represent “a new, evolved version of the multi-manager platform model.”

“We think our model, which allows portfolio managers the ability to focus on their best ideas and offers incentives based on quality of returns, not the amount of capital allocated, more clearly aligns investor interests with ours,” he said. “We have a robust pipeline of seasoned investment teams and are in the process of further expanding our capabilities.”

Mr Schimel and Mr Sapanski have worked together for 14 years previously, including more than half of that running Diamondback Capital Management, which shut down following an insider trading investigation.

The duo founded Diamondback in 2005, but closed in 2012 after US federal agents raided the fund and some investors asked for their money back. The firm and the managers were not accused of wrongdoing, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission returned some of the original settlement Diamondback paid.

The investment in Cinctive are the first for ERS and Paamco Launchpad under a joint programme they launched last year to invest in new managers.

The largest hedge fund launch so far this year is Woodline Partners, which debuted last month with $2bn by former Citadel managers Michael Rockefeller and Karl Kroeker.