FCA move to ban asset manager upheld by tribunal

A drawn-out legal battle stemming from attempted manipulation of the shares of Gazprom and Reliance Industries has ended with a tribunal upholding a decision to partially ban the former chief executive of an asset manager.

A judgment published on Friday backed an earlier decision by the Financial Conduct Authority to blackball Tariq Carrimjee, who was chief executive and senior partner at Somerset Asset Management, for failings in how he dealt with a client, Rameshkumar Goenka.

Mr Goenka is a Dubai-based private investor who was fined $9.6m (£6.1m) by the watchdog in 2011 — at the time the UK’s largest fine on an individual for market abuse — over manipulation of the price of Reliance securities.

Two other advisers to Mr Goenka from the brokerage Paul E Schweder Miller & Co were fined by the FCA three years ago but Mr Carrimjee challenged the FCA twice over their findings on him.

An earlier tribunal decision threw out initial FCA findings that he had “turned a blind eye” to attempted market abuse by Mr Goenka. But they did agree that Mr Carrimjee had failed to act with enough care and diligence in relation to the risk that Mr Goenka might be intending to engage in market manipulation.

Mr Carrimjee’s most recent challenge was over whether he should be banned from holding a compliance or money-laundering officer position, where the tribunal agreed with the FCA, according to the judgment published on Friday. He will be able to apply for other regulated positions.

Mr Carrimjee’s solicitors at Clifford Chance declined to comment on behalf of their client.

Mr Goenka ended up calling off his planned intervention over Gazprom shares because Vladimir Putin, then Russia’s prime minister, announced a merger involving Gazprom that drove the share price down sharply on the maturity date.

However, the FCA previously said Mr Goenka later used the advice he gleaned from one of the other brokers to successfully manipulate the price of global depositary receipts in Reliance.

When fining Mr Goenka in 2011, the regulator revealed that he had bought nearly 800,000 of the Indian oil and gas group’s global depositary receipts on the London Stock Exchange seconds before the closing bell, artificially driving up the price 1.7 per cent. That allowed him to avoid $3m in losses on an over-the-counter structured product linked to the final price of Reliance GDRs on that day.