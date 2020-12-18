All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In 2014, a soft-drink manufacturer paid out a $13 million settlement after being sued for false advertising in an American court for which slogan? Which hit 21st-century musical was based on a 1988 film directed by John Waters? According to the first line of a Shakespeare sonnet, what are “nothing like the sun”? Which trilogy by Philip Pullman is the follow-up to the trilogy His Dark Materials? What’s the main road through Catholic West Belfast? © Getty Images Which song by the Sugarhill Gang (above) is generally credited with introducing New York hip-hop to a global audience? What is Jeremy Corbyn’s parliamentary constituency? Which BBC interview programme was hosted by John Freeman from 1959 to 1962, and by Jeremy Isaacs from 1989 to 1998? An outline of what kind of creature became a Christian symbol in the second century? The screen career of which actor in The Usual Suspects began with the Irish soap opera The Riordans?

Click here for the answers