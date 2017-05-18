UK insurers to be hit by radical shake-up of accounting rules

UK life insurers are facing the prospect of lower and more volatile profits under the most radical shake-up of accounting rules in the sector in decades.

On Thursday, the International Accounting Standards Board will launch a new set of regulations, IFRS 17, designed to simplify insurers’ notoriously complex financial statements. The standard has taken 20 years to develop and will cost billions to implement.

Hans Hoogervorst, chairman of the IASB, said: “Insurance is one of the last parts of the economy where we do not have an international standard. There is no high-quality accounting information in many cases . . . there is no way that investors can have a good view of what is going on.”

The rules are aimed at enabling investors to easily compare companies in different countries. Francesco Nagari of Deloitte said it was a “once in a lifetime regulatory change”.

The impact of the new rules will not be evenly felt across the industry. Life insurers will be more deeply affected than property and casualty insurers.

Ferdia Byrne, partner at KPMG, said that profits at some UK life insurers could drop by 10 to 20 per cent when the rules are implemented in 2021.

That is because under the old rules, profits from annuities were recognised up front but, under the new regime, the profits have to be spread across the life of the contract, which can be decades.

Investors have welcomed the change. “Any standard that takes away the perverse incentive of writing long-term business to achieve a day-one profit must be a good thing. This is how the bank sector built up a lot of the assets on its balance sheets pre crisis,” said Rob James of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Profits are also likely to be more volatile, as mark-to-market accounting will be used more extensively.

“It will be a whole new ball game to communicate to investors,” Mr Byrne said. “And there will be very fundamental changes to accounting systems and processes.”

However, the changes are unlikely to affect European insurers’ cash flows, or their ability to pay dividends. EU insurers’ capital, and hence their dividend paying potential, is governed by the new Solvency II rules, which are separate to the IFRS standards.

Elsewhere, the new standards could have a severe impact. Moody’s warned last month that IFRS 17 would reduce the amount of capital held by insurers in Korea.

Tom Stoddard, chief financial officer at Aviva, said that the rules may not achieve their aims. “There is still a lot of complexity and it is not the same as Solvency II so it does not advance the industry’s case with investors as much as it could. I am not convinced that we will have sudden, crisp transparency.”

He added: “We spent £500m on Solvency II. This won’t be quite that amount, but it will be another large number.”

However Andrew Crean, analyst at Autonomous, said that the industry needed the international clarity that IFRS 17 would create.

If it were not adopted, he said: “The global insurance industry will be the only industry not to comply with international accounting standards. That is unlikely to help the cost of equity for an industry already famed for its opacity.”