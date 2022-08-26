Conservative leadership contest — FT readers’ views and concerns
Can a new prime minister save Britain’s Conservatives?
Anyone in the UK who hasn’t spent the summer in a bunker will be all too aware of the dilemma at Westminster. Here at the FT, we’ve taken matters into our own hands: we won’t only be putting this very question to Tory MP and former health secretary Matt Hancock at the FT Weekend Festival (don’t miss it at London’s Kenwood House on September 3), but we also asked you, our loyal readers, what you would have to say about the most contentious matter in British politics today.
Here is what fellow FT readers had to say — read their views, and continue the conversation in the comment section below the piece.
Do you have questions for Matt Hancock? Leave those in the comments too and the FT’s UK chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley may well ask him your question at the discussion next Saturday.
A step-by-step approach (all candidates must read)
Any Conservative candidate to be PM should:—
1. Apologise for their support of Boris [Johnson], who must rate as one of Britain’s worst and most devious PM’s;
2. Apologise for supporting Brexit. Rather accept that at best it has not delivered what was promised by its supporters, and that it has actually damaged the UK;
3. Stop taking about unrealistic tax cuts.
4. Promise that Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries won’t be part of future Westminster cabinets.
Albeit unrealistic, these actions might get me closer to voting Conservative.
— Paulos
Questions for Matt Hancock
I have some questions for Conservative MPs:—
At what point do you recognise that your primary duty, as an MP, is to your constituents and your country, not to the Conservative party?
At what point will you admit that Johnson, soon Truss or Sunak, have wrought and will wreak catastrophic damage on the country — in the pursuit of no recognisable public interest — and that it is unquestionably not in the national interest for them to continue in government?
In sum, what exactly will it take for you to vote against the government in a vote of confidence, thereby precipitating a general election and giving voters their say? Or do you not care about the good of the nation and your responsibilities as MPs at all?
— Northwold
The disappointed
The Tories’ complete lack of ethics, paired with the way they have poured taxpayers’ money into their friends’ pockets, has been a crooks’ field day.
They sell influence and honours to the highest bidder, regardless of national interest. Brexit continues to be an expensive con trick and it’s making the task of dealing with challenging economic circumstances worse.
I hope for better with either of the two candidates — or none.
— A Q Kopp
The centrist moderate
The way that Truss and Sunak took chunks out of each other is very telling. The current crop of Tory high-flyers are self-seeking and value personal power more than the good of the country, or even their party’s reputation.
Truss may appeal to party members, but she was not the second choice of the ERG and doesn’t have majority support from the Parliamentary party. The party has become rebellious and divided under Johnson and Truss is unlikely to unite it.
The Tories made a terrible mistake when they unleashed Brexit and appointed Johnson to guide them through tricky negotiations that required attention to detail and a long-term strategy.
The pragmatic wing should split into the angry zealots. Perhaps some Labour members and Lib Dems would join them. Britain needs a Centre party and more coalition government.
— Fred1234
In support of a new electoral system
This crop of Tories is more incompetent and nastier than any in the past. Neither Truss or Sunak will make any difference. With good luck they will be kicked out at the next general election and we will get a new electoral system that will prevent these backward types ever gaining significant power again.
— God help us
A question for Matt Hancock
Why is no one asking about environmental conditions in housing? Both new builds and retrofitting?
It would be simple enough to say All new planning approvals ‘From next month’ must incorporate insulation to at least Scandinavian standards — and what about ground heat pumps?
— fsg
It’s impossible to escape this toxic legacy
The simple answer is no. Johnson has left his successors an impossible job, even if either of them was an exceptionally gifted leader with a popular touch they would struggle. Look at similar scenarios from history: Gerald Ford after Watergate; John Major after ERM; Gordon Brown after the financial crash. They were all more capable and rounded leaders than these two, and none of them could reverse or escape the toxic legacy of their predecessors.
Truss and Sunak are symptomatic of all that’s wrong with the Brexit Tories, who have cut the party loose from its traditional moorings to destroy the country, in the space of six years, in the pursuit of power at all costs. One a narrow-minded, free-market technocrat, wedded to the neoliberal dogma that was buried with the victims of Covid; the other an opportunistic, intellectual lightweight play-acting as Mrs T, who has seized an unlikely opportunity to get the top job, for which she is woefully unqualified. Two candidates preparing to govern a country in a world that no longer exists.
The intellectual soul of the Tories has been hollowed out from inside by six years of mindless, cynical, Brexit-driven opportunism. The country’s standing and reputation in the world is at an all time, postwar low, thanks to the mistrust and contempt engendered by Johnson’s casual corruption and disregard for norms and conduct in international relations, an attitude both candidates appear determined to continue with.
As if all that wasn’t bad enough, the economy is tanking, the pound is plunging thanks to a perfect storm of economic headwinds the worst of which is the impact of Brexit. But who do they blame? Of course, it’s the Bank of England!
An excellent piece in Foreign Affairs maps out the long list of challenges facing the next PM: even if either of them was morally and intellectually prepared to leave the ideological baggage of Brexit and Johnson’s disastrous hijacking of their party behind, their party simply won’t let them. And they only have two years! Not so much a poisoned chalice as a tank of toxic waste waiting to consume them.
A 1997 style earthquake defeat awaits in 2024-25 — possibly the end of the party as we know it.
— Julian Apostata
The Conservatives need a cleanse
Why are we living in a country that allows the next PM to be chosen by 160,000 Conservative party members? It is an affront to democracy.
The Tories have been captured by the European Research Group. Neither candidate is able to resist this rightwing lobby group. The Conservatives need a period in opposition to cleanse itself and come up with some new ideas.
— Northerner1
The UK case for a constitutional reform
If the United Kingdom survives as an entity over the next five years, much thought must be given to altering our constitution so that, in terms of regional government, we follow closely the constitutional reform that we persuaded West Germany to adopt in 1949 — and which could transform our prospects as a far better-governed Great Britain.
— Tom Sutcliffe
*Comments have been edited for length and style
