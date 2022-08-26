The simple answer is no. Johnson has left his successors an impossible job, even if either of them was an exceptionally gifted leader with a popular touch they would struggle. Look at similar scenarios from history: Gerald Ford after Watergate; John Major after ERM; Gordon Brown after the financial crash. They were all more capable and rounded leaders than these two, and none of them could reverse or escape the toxic legacy of their predecessors.

Truss and Sunak are symptomatic of all that’s wrong with the Brexit Tories, who have cut the party loose from its traditional moorings to destroy the country, in the space of six years, in the pursuit of power at all costs. One a narrow-minded, free-market technocrat, wedded to the neoliberal dogma that was buried with the victims of Covid; the other an opportunistic, intellectual lightweight play-acting as Mrs T, who has seized an unlikely opportunity to get the top job, for which she is woefully unqualified. Two candidates preparing to govern a country in a world that no longer exists.

The intellectual soul of the Tories has been hollowed out from inside by six years of mindless, cynical, Brexit-driven opportunism. The country’s standing and reputation in the world is at an all time, postwar low, thanks to the mistrust and contempt engendered by Johnson’s casual corruption and disregard for norms and conduct in international relations, an attitude both candidates appear determined to continue with.

As if all that wasn’t bad enough, the economy is tanking, the pound is plunging thanks to a perfect storm of economic headwinds the worst of which is the impact of Brexit. But who do they blame? Of course, it’s the Bank of England!

An excellent piece in Foreign Affairs maps out the long list of challenges facing the next PM: even if either of them was morally and intellectually prepared to leave the ideological baggage of Brexit and Johnson’s disastrous hijacking of their party behind, their party simply won’t let them. And they only have two years! Not so much a poisoned chalice as a tank of toxic waste waiting to consume them.

A 1997 style earthquake defeat awaits in 2024-25 — possibly the end of the party as we know it.

