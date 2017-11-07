Johnston Press agrees to hold shareholder vote on directors

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The activist investor seeking to install former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond at the helm of Scotsman publisher Johnston Press has taken his battle to the next level by calling for a shareholder meeting to oust two of the company’s directors.

Norwegian businessman Christen Ager-Hanssen’s Custos vehicle has requested a general meeting so shareholders can vote on his proposal to remove Johnston’s interim chairman Camilla Rhodes and director Michael Butterworth.

He has asked shareholders to instead appoint Mr Salmond and Steve Auckland, a longtime newspaper executive who most recently ran regional publisher Local World.

Johnston said it was “consulting with its advisers and will update its shareholders with regard to the timing of the general meeting in due course”.

Mr Ager-Hanssen said he was not pushing for the immediate removal of Johnston chief executive Ashley Highfield because “appointing the CEO is something for the board to decide”.

He added, however, that Mr Auckland “would be the perfect choice of chief executive for this business”.

The approach from Mr Ager-Hanssen, who owns 20 per cent of the company, comes as Johnston is struggling with falling newspaper circulation and print advertising revenues. The group’s market value has shrunk from £1.6bn in 2005 to £15m. Earlier this month it reported a 7 per cent decline in third-quarter revenues compared with the same time last year.

Both Mr Ager-Hanssen and Mr Salmond have said they want to restore the Scotsman to its former glory by investing in journalism and making more money from digital advertising and partnerships. Mr Highfield has countered that the publisher is already making progress with its digital business.

Mr Salmond has also pledged that his allegiance to the Scottish National party, which he led for most of the period between 1990 and 2014, would not influence the editorial direction of the Scotsman.

Mr Ager-Hanssen is a one-time dotcom entrepreneur who says he has also worked as a conflict management consultant helping companies handle court cases. He was declared bankrupt in Norway in 2003 over an unpaid tax bill, but has told the Financial Times this ruling has not prevented him acting as a company director in the UK.

In an interview with the FT earlier this month, Mr Ager-Hanssen said he had acquired a stake in the publisher because “newspapers are the new oil”. He described his digital strategy as monetising the group’s online audience, and explained “when you are able to extract the big data and the eyeballs, you have the new oil.” He was unavailable for comment on Tuesday morning.

He added that Johnston, which is in talks with bondholders over a potential debt-for-equity swap, would be “refinanced in the proper way” under his proposed new management team, with an “alternative financing package that will be beneficial for all stakeholders in the company”.

Mr Highfield, for his part, said on November 2 that Mr Ager-Hanssen’s proposals for the digital business were “nothing new. We are already using data and customer information to sell targeted advertising”.