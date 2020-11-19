Marianna Giusti

Print this page

Waist-hugging belts were all over this season’s catwalks, displaying chameleonic versatility: Altuzarra had delicate, brightly hued feather styles; Chanel and Off-White belted with chains; while Paco Rabanne’s oversized buckled styles paid homage to Jim Morrison. “We can be strong and feminine at the same time,” Miuccia Prada remarked backstage at her last autumn/winter show. This idea was illustrated by a collection in which belts were used to cinch everything, from broad-shouldered jackets to oversized T-shirts. Fendi and Alexander McQueen offered utilitarian variations, with slim belts used to hang small lockets and flasks, sometimes paired with matching crossbody straps, as did Valentino, with understated tiny black leather knots. Here’s our edit of the best…

Paco Rabanne leather Disc belt, £520
Paco Rabanne leather Disc belt, £520
Alexander McQueen leather Harness belt, £650
Alexander McQueen leather Harness belt, £650
Chloé suede and brass Franckie belt, £545
Chloé suede and brass Franckie belt, £545
Prada leather Vanity belt, £860
Prada leather Vanity belt, £860
Off-White acetate-silver chain necklace belt, €550
Off-White acetate-silver chain necklace belt, €550
Chanel metal and resin belt, £1,730
Chanel metal and resin belt, £1,730
Fendi wool-leather belt, £790, and Fendi x Chaos cases for earphones, £490, and smartwatch, £450
Fendi wool-leather belt, £790, and Fendi x Chaos cases for earphones, £490, and smartwatch, £450
Etro leather belt with studs, £530
Etro leather belt with studs, £530

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article