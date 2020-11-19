Waist-hugging belts were all over this season’s catwalks, displaying chameleonic versatility: Altuzarra had delicate, brightly hued feather styles; Chanel and Off-White belted with chains; while Paco Rabanne’s oversized buckled styles paid homage to Jim Morrison. “We can be strong and feminine at the same time,” Miuccia Prada remarked backstage at her last autumn/winter show. This idea was illustrated by a collection in which belts were used to cinch everything, from broad-shouldered jackets to oversized T-shirts. Fendi and Alexander McQueen offered utilitarian variations, with slim belts used to hang small lockets and flasks, sometimes paired with matching crossbody straps, as did Valentino, with understated tiny black leather knots. Here’s our edit of the best…

Paco Rabanne leather Disc belt, £520 Alexander McQueen leather Harness belt, £650

Chloé suede and brass Franckie belt, £545 Prada leather Vanity belt, £860

Off-White acetate-silver chain necklace belt, €550 Chanel metal and resin belt, £1,730