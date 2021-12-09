Style: 19 chic buys for the greater good
Michael Kors organic cotton Watch Hunger Stop LOVE Baseball cap, £70 All profits from every hat sold will be donated to the United Nations World Food Programme to support children in vulnerable communities around the world. michaelkors.co.uk
Haas Brothers plate, $195 Part of the 2021 Artist Plate Project by the Coalition For The Homeless. Purchasing one plate can feed up to 100 homeless New Yorkers. coalitionforthehomeless.org/artistplates; artwareeditions.com
Anya Hindmarch compostable leather Return To Nature tote, £995 Each bag sold will benefit DIRT, Arizona Muse’s charity to support the biodynamic farming industry. anyahindmarch.com
Clown Skateboards Adam Neate The Family Triptych skateboards, £725 Thirty per cent of profits go back into Clown’s community-interest company that invests in skateboarding communities around the UK and beyond. clownskateboards.com
Oyuna breeze bralette, £95 The Earth collection gives back to the nomadic herders in Mongolia who source Oyuna’s cashmere and benefit directly from the revenue generated from their work to retain their independence. oyuna.com
Awe Inspired gold Woman Power necklace (BCAM edition), £114 Forty per cent of the proceeds of each necklace will be donated to CancerCare, providing professional support for those coping with cancer. aweinspired.com
&Daughter hand-knitted Winter Market jumper, £454.50 Twenty per cent of proceeds go to Refuge, which supports women and children suffering from domestic violence. and-daughter.com
Acqua Di Parma x Emilio Pucci Notte Di Stelle reed diffuser, £83 This collaboration supports Save The Children’s Rewrite The Future campaign for global education in vulnerable countries. harrods.com
Sanne Save The Orangutans cushion cover, £380 Fifteen per cent of profits from each Save The Species cushion cover will go towards the World Land Trust to help support the conservation and protection of the illustrated species. sannelondon.com
Schiaparelli gilded pewter brooch, €550 All funds raised will be donated to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, supporting youth mental health and working with young people to build a kinder and braver world. schiaparelli.com
Loro Piana cashmere Unito blanket, £1,610 During December, Loro Piana will donate one blanket to the Emirates Red Crescent for every purchase at the Loro Piana stores in Dubai, as well as through its UAE website. ae.loropiana.com
Seiko Prospex Save The Ocean Antarctica Tuna Diver’s watch, £510 Seiko has joined forces with PADI and PADI AWARE Foundation’s Marine Debris programme, donating a portion of the proceeds from its entire Prospex Save the Ocean collection. seikowatches.com
Motley x Charlotte Garnett gold Strength bracelet, £800 Ten per cent of revenue will go to the mental-health charity SANE. motley-london.com
Sep Jordan linen cushion cover, £152 These are made by refugee embroidery artists and craftswomen, and each sale directly benefits its maker in Jordan. sepjordan.com
Louis Vuitton UNICEF recycled-silver and cord Lockit x Doudou Louis bracelet, £355 For each bracelet purchased, $100 is donated to UNICEF to help its work in providing access to water, sanitation, nutrition, education, health and protection services to the most vulnerable children. louisvuitton.com
DeMellier The Stockholm leather bag, £325 For every item sold, DeMellier’s A Bag, A Life charity initiative will fund vaccines and medical treatments aimed to save the life of a child in need, in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages and local vaccine providers. demellierlondon.com
Mother + NET SUSTAIN + Carolyn Murphy denim The Knee Step skirt, £325 Through this collaboration, a donation of $50,000 will go to the Sierra Club to support the 30x30 initiative to protect 30 per cent of US land and waters by 2030. net-a-porter.com
Bloobloom Visionary sunglasses, £95 For every pair of sunglasses sold, Bloobloom will donate a pair to someone in need. bloobloom.com
Ralph Lauren Pink Pony fleece hoodie, £149 One hundred per cent of the purchase price will help to benefit programmes for cancer screenings, early treatment, research and patient navigation. ralphlauren.co.uk
