As the Conservative’s annual conference came to a close in Manchester, Boris Johnson made his bold play on Brexit - proposing the long-awaited ideas to replace the infamous Irish border backstop. Does it have any hope of gaining favour with the EU? And is another Brexit delay inevitable? Plus we’ll be reviewing Boris’ first conference as Tory leader and look at how ready the party is for an election later this year. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Sam Fleming, Miranda Green and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Caroline Grady.

