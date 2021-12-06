Episode 32
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include SoftBank Group, Ukraine conflict, Aung San Suu Kyi and space industry
This edition features these stories from ft.com
SoftBank shares fall as value of portfolio companies plummets
US intelligence-sharing convinces allies of Russian threat to Ukraine
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison by Myanmar court
Elon Musk being allowed to ‘make the rules’ in space, ESA chief warns
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published