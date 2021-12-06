This edition features these stories from ft.com

SoftBank shares fall as value of portfolio companies plummets

US intelligence-sharing convinces allies of Russian threat to Ukraine

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison by Myanmar court

Elon Musk being allowed to ‘make the rules’ in space, ESA chief warns

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.