Parliament returned this week and Boris Johnson delivered on his election pledge of voting on Brexit legislation before Christmas. We discuss what lies ahead for the government’s programme, the new Bank of England governor and the mini cabinet non-reshuffle. Plus, we examine the latest in the Labour leadership race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon’s efforts to push for another Scottish independence referendum. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Miranda Green, Robert Shirmsley, Jim Pickard and Mure Dickie. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Eoin McSweeney.

