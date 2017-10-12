Investment banks ride leveraged loan boom

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

A boom in issuance of risky debt used to finance takeovers has resulted in a fee bonanza for investment bankers, with revenues generated this year from selling leveraged loans and high-yield bonds close to surpassing their post-crisis peak.

Investment banks have made $10.5bn in revenues from selling leveraged finance deals so far this year, up from $6.9bn in 2016 and have hit the highest level since 2013, according to data from Dealogic.

The surge in fees paid for arranging junk bond and leveraged loan deals reflects an explosion in demand for riskier debt from yield-starved institutional investors, such as pension funds, which have been among the largest buyers of $1.1tn of this debt so far this year.

This appetite has helped private equity companies in Europe and the US finance an acquisition spree over the past 12 months larger than at any time since the financial crisis, with leveraged buyouts in Europe and the US this year surpassing $200bn.

So far this year €85bn of leveraged loans in Europe have been issued, the largest amount sold in the region since 2007, while the levels of take-private deals in Europe has hit $30.8bn — almost as much as the $34.5bn of public equity sold there this year.

While leveraged finance issuance in Europe has risen sharply, activity in the US still accounts for the bulk of fees generated by investment banks, with 83.4 per cent of revenues made there since 2014. However, a jump in sales in Europe has seen a 56 per cent increase in leveraged finance revenues year on year.

Investors’ appetite for income has helped drive down borrowing costs for leveraged corporate borrowers, with the average yield on the Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s euro high-yield bond index dropping to just 2.3 per cent, down from a level of above 6 per cent at the start of 2016.

Such highly favourable financing conditions have encouraged private equity groups to be the most active in Europe since the buyout boom seen before the financial crisis, with Bain Capital and Cinven completing the largest leveraged buyout of a European-listed company in four years when they took the German generic drugmaker Stada private for €4.3bn. The deal was buttressed by a €2.8bn debt package.

The size of this deal is set to be eclipsed by the planned purchase of Nets A/S, Scandinavia’s largest payments processor by Hellman & Friedman for $5.3bn.

The leading banks in the leveraged finance market have seen these sorts of deals become one of their most lucrative capital markets activities this year.

JPMorgan has the largest market share among banks for originating leveraged finance deals in the United States this year, with net revenues of $836m, according to Dealogic. Credit Suisse is second and BofA is third. JPMorgan is also first in Europe this year, with net revenues of $172m, with Barclays ranked second and Deutsche Bank third.