It’s often said that a marriage can temper the flames of passion, but four weeks seems pretty soon to be bringing up land valuations in the middle of an intimate moment with your new wife — even if you’re the entrepreneurial Anne Lister. Given that nearly three years have passed since Gentleman Jack last aired, you could almost wonder what initially attracted Anne (Suranne Jones) to the immensely wealthy heiress Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

But even in the first series of the BBC historical drama, loosely based on diaries kept by the real Lister in the 1830s, it took a long while for any genuine, hot-blooded romantic feelings to thaw the icy pragmatism of Anne’s pursuit of the younger, impressionable woman.

And now, just a month after having committed their futures to one another by taking a sacrament (as close as a lesbian couple could come to being wed at the time), she once again appears to be approaching the relationship with considered rationality. “I’m really satisfied with her and hope we shall get on well together,” she tells us with a deliberate choice of words in one of the show’s rare fourth-wall breaks.

But the phlegmatic language she uses is belied by the impressive breadth of emotion that Jones is able to convey with looks alone. Though Anne impatiently insists that her wife divide her estate and lease her property promptly, and tells a friend that she’s merely “fond enough” of her partner, her dewey eyes and irrepressible half smile betray the depths of her tenderness, pride and even love.

Jones’s face is the main locus of drama in the solid if uneventful first episode of the show’s return, but small moments hint at larger story arcs to come. A letter from Anne’s ex-girlfriend, Marianna Lawton, in which she declares her undying love, may yet destabilise a marriage still in its infancy. While her sister’s persistent cough could well be of the Chekhovian kind in this age of consumption.

All the while, Ann’s implacable aunt and meddling cousins convene to discuss how to prise her back from the clutches of the disreputable, unbecomingly androgynous Miss Lister. She may have softened a bit, but you can be sure she’ll be up for the fight.

★★★☆☆

On BBC1 and iPlayer in the UK from April 10 at 9pm. New episodes weekly. On HBO Max in the US from April 25

